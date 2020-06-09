MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Given New $20.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MD. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on MEDNAX from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered MEDNAX from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.62.

Shares of NYSE MD traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.58. 1,121,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,973. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.86.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.88 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 36.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MEDNAX will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in MEDNAX by 55.5% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,322,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,872,000 after buying an additional 2,969,803 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in MEDNAX by 103.4% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,890,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,840,000 after buying an additional 4,010,000 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in MEDNAX by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,900,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,382,000 after buying an additional 1,150,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in MEDNAX by 12.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,458,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,616,000 after buying an additional 275,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in MEDNAX by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,298,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,089,000 after buying an additional 183,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

