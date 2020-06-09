MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.62.

MD stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.58. 1,121,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.29, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MEDNAX has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $28.66.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.88 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 36.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.72%. MEDNAX’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 24,569 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,016,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,256,000 after acquiring an additional 38,834 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

