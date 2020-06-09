Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) is united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s 10th Largest Position

united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,905 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 2.3% of united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 79.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $36,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Medtronic by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.53.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MDT traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,618,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,636,525. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $136.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.55 and its 200-day moving average is $104.87.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

