Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,729 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,029,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $182,978,000 after acquiring an additional 154,757 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 119,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,754,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,820,129 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $164,138,000 after acquiring an additional 406,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 299,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $101.33. 6,928,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,645,854. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.55 and a 200-day moving average of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.68. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $131.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.53.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

