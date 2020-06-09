Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MRK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.21.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.90. 9,499,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,492,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.32 and a 200 day moving average of $82.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 727,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,354,000 after acquiring an additional 119,317 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 114,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,404,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

