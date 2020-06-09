Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Camden National Bank’s 7th Largest Position

Camden National Bank cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,881 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 2.5% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 488,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,467,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.21.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRK stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,499,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,492,292. The firm has a market cap of $207.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.96.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

