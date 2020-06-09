Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.4% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,106,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,570,000 after acquiring an additional 849,474 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,980,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,567,000 after acquiring an additional 685,744 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,628,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,782 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,372,000 after buying an additional 4,108,756 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.90. 9,499,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,492,292. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.96. The company has a market cap of $207.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.21.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

