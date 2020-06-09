Metal Price Tops $0.34 on Major Exchanges (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 9th. Over the last week, Metal has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. One Metal token can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00003520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a market capitalization of $22.57 million and $6.33 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00045902 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $698.89 or 0.07135527 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002586 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00055547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00030683 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00016900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002592 BTC.

About Metal

MTL is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,483,821 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

