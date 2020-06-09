Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Price Target Raised to $5.00

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Michaels Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim lowered Michaels Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Michaels Companies from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Michaels Companies from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Michaels Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.50.

MIK stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.75. 15,367,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,268,571. Michaels Companies has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $811.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.61.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Michaels Companies will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Michaels Companies by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in Michaels Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Michaels Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Michaels Companies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 115.0% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10,864 shares during the last quarter.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

