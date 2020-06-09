MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Trading Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 9th. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.94 or 0.00172894 BTC on major exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $174.58 million and approximately $10.73 million worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00794040 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00017833 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003308 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000740 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,560,005 coins and its circulating supply is 10,304,356 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

MimbleWimbleCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

