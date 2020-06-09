Mirsky Financial Management CORP. Boosts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. Private Vista LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.07. 1,572,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556,637. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.77. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

