MOAC Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (MOAC)

MOAC (CURRENCY:MOAC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. One MOAC coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001236 BTC on popular exchanges including $7.50, $20.33, $33.94 and $18.94. During the last week, MOAC has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. MOAC has a total market capitalization of $7.51 million and approximately $76,327.00 worth of MOAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MOAC alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00001011 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MOAC Coin Profile

MOAC (CRYPTO:MOAC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. MOAC’s total supply is 151,205,864 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,334 coins. MOAC’s official website is moac.io . MOAC’s official Twitter account is @moac_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MOAC is /r/MOAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MOAC is medium.com/@moac_io

Buying and Selling MOAC

MOAC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $24.68, $51.55, $33.94, $13.77, $10.39, $32.15, $18.94, $20.33, $5.60, $24.43 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MOAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MOAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MOAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.