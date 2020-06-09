Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) PT Raised to $45.00

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Brewing has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.13.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

Shares of TAP traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,709,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,342. Molson Coors Brewing has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $61.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -333.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average is $47.78.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 19.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 692,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,325,000 after purchasing an additional 11,626 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 342.3% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.