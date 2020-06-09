Monarch 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $228.00 (MT)

Monarch (CURRENCY:MT) traded down 50.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 9th. Monarch has a market capitalization of $67,906.52 and $228.00 worth of Monarch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monarch token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. During the last week, Monarch has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.93 or 0.01950286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00177591 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00045425 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00123765 BTC.

About Monarch

Monarch’s genesis date was May 18th, 2016. Monarch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,727,668 tokens. The Reddit community for Monarch is /r/MonarchToken . The official website for Monarch is monarchwallet.com . Monarch’s official Twitter account is @MyceliumCom

Monarch Token Trading

Monarch can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monarch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monarch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monarch using one of the exchanges listed above.

