MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.26). MRC Global reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 152.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. MRC Global had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut MRC Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet cut MRC Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of MRC Global in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on MRC Global from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.19.

In other news, CAO Elton Ray Bond bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $45,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,604.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Anthony Perkins bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 76,050 shares of company stock worth $291,359. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in MRC Global by 130.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 74,404 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in MRC Global by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in MRC Global by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in MRC Global by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,135,000. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRC stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.11. The company had a trading volume of 777,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,420. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00. MRC Global has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $623.98 million, a PE ratio of 135.19 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

