MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Stock Price Down 7.8%

MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) shares were down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $12.83, approximately 885,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 772,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSGN shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on MSG Networks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on MSG Networks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of MSG Networks in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.69.

The firm has a market cap of $771.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average of $13.95.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.89 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 24.28%. MSG Networks’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MSG Networks news, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 20,000 shares of MSG Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $227,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,225.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 12,533 shares of MSG Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $150,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,533 shares of company stock valued at $485,596 in the last 90 days. 26.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MSG Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in MSG Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MSG Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in MSG Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in MSG Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

