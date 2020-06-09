MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Stock Price Down 7.8%

MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) shares were down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $12.83, approximately 885,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 772,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.
A number of analysts have issued reports on MSGN shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on MSG Networks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on MSG Networks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of MSG Networks in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.69.
The firm has a market cap of $771.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average of $13.95.
In other MSG Networks news, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 20,000 shares of MSG Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $227,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,225.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 12,533 shares of MSG Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $150,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,533 shares of company stock valued at $485,596 in the last 90 days. 26.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MSG Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in MSG Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MSG Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in MSG Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in MSG Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.
About MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN)
MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.
