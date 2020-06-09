M&T Bank Corp Has $37.02 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,074,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,208 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.07% of U.S. Bancorp worth $37,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,529,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,843,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,301,000 after purchasing an additional 86,704 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $2,708,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 531,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,517,000 after purchasing an additional 54,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 30,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,445,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,619,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average of $46.75. The firm has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USB. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.26.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

