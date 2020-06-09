M&T Bank Corp Has $47.57 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,856 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.17% of Emerson Electric worth $47,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $2.23 on Monday, hitting $69.33. 3,853,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,456,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.56.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.