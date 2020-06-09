M&T Bank Corp Has $51.91 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 603,245 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.08% of Lowe’s Companies worth $51,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.11.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.81. 4,951,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,114,974. The company has a market cap of $98.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.00. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $133.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.