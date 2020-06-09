M&T Bank Corp Has $52.65 Million Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 13,358 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $52,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laffer Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.18.

V stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $199.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,621,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,954,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.50. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,150 shares of company stock worth $8,781,161 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

