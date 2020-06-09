M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,413 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.8% of M&T Bank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.06% of Mastercard worth $134,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.54.

MA traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $310.41. 3,722,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,000,998. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.34. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

