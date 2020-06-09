M&T Bank Corp Sells 133,911 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,772,154 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 133,911 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $95,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,511.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,547 shares of company stock worth $5,862,050 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Argus upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.67. The stock had a trading volume of 21,537,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,308,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.12. The stock has a market cap of $272.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

