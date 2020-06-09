M&T Bank Corp Sells 27,512 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,214,644 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,512 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.7% of M&T Bank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Cisco Systems worth $126,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.13. 17,806,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,711,934. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $201.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.11.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.