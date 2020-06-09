M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Increased to $136.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $136.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of several other reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered M&T Bank from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $79.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Nomura restated a hold rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $109.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.73.

MTB stock traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.21. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $174.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $112,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,512.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in M&T Bank by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 890,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,178,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in M&T Bank by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in M&T Bank by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

