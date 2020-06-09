Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Downgraded to Neutral at MKM Partners

MKM Partners cut shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. MKM Partners currently has $16.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MUR. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.32.

NYSE MUR traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,076,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,858,564. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 3.25. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.87 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Neal E. Schmale purchased 75,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $488,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,276.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,447 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $76,132.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $754,500. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $63,304,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,102,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,540,000 after acquiring an additional 958,974 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,462,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,225,000 after acquiring an additional 936,946 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,539,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,436,000 after acquiring an additional 893,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,741,000 after acquiring an additional 658,967 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

