Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Trading Down 6.8%

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV)’s share price traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.60 and last traded at $16.60, 776,590 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,025,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Monday, February 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.56.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 387,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,904,622.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,657,829 shares of company stock worth $23,976,151. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,863,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,920,000 after purchasing an additional 868,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $10,498,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $10,150,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,630,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,243.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 463,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.