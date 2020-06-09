MyWish (WISH) Price Hits $0.0139 on Exchanges

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 23.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One MyWish token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MyWish has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $132,885.81 and approximately $6.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MyWish alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00045831 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $704.20 or 0.07186201 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002571 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00055474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00030673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002583 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010223 BTC.

MyWish Token Profile

MyWish (WISH) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,546,081 tokens. The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.