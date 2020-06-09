Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering lowered Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens cut their target price on Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Nabors Industries from $15.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.18.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Shares of NBR stock traded up $18.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.16. 2,278,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,818. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $167.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 104.1% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the period.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.