Nano Price Reaches $1.18 on Exchanges (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 9th. Nano has a market cap of $156.91 million and $16.84 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00012015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, Bit-Z, Binance and Gate.io. In the last week, Nano has traded 33.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,800.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $244.74 or 0.02497216 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.01 or 0.02602033 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00469632 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012779 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00697046 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00069384 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00019608 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00531535 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, OKEx, Gate.io, Kucoin, Koinex, Binance, Bitinka, HitBTC, CoinFalcon, Coindeal, Nanex, CoinEx, Mercatox and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

