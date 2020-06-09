National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.50, 1,739,259 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 93% from the average session volume of 899,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NCMI. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $6.50) on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $10.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $8.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $293.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.02.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.23 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 72,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $197,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 2,896,343 shares of company stock worth $7,796,186 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in National CineMedia by 53.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

