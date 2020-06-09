National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Releases Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.22-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $295-315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.16 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NATI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Instruments from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.17.

NASDAQ:NATI traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.69. 404,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.03. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $47.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.75.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $309.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.11 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 13.96%. National Instruments’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Instruments will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.39%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

