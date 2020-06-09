Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) Shares Gap Up to $0.90

Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.87, but opened at $0.90. Natuzzi, S.p.A shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 317,200 shares traded.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered Natuzzi, S.p.A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a market cap of $9.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.11.
About Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ)
Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture worldwide. The company operates through Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label segments. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and furnishings and accessories for the living room and beds, bed linens, and bedroom furnishings.
