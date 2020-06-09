Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) Shares Gap Up to $0.90

Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.87, but opened at $0.90. Natuzzi, S.p.A shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 317,200 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Natuzzi, S.p.A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a market cap of $9.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natuzzi, S.p.A stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 563,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 5.14% of Natuzzi, S.p.A worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ)

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture worldwide. The company operates through Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label segments. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and furnishings and accessories for the living room and beds, bed linens, and bedroom furnishings.

