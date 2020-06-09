Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NBIX. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.56.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.92. 33,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,379. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.31 and a 200 day moving average of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 6.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.46 and a beta of 1.32. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $128.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 61,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total value of $7,075,131.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,727 shares in the company, valued at $18,129,141.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,137 shares of company stock worth $13,478,453 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $3,192,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $5,457,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $84,478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.