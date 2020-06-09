New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives $1.21 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $0.55 target price on shares of New Gold in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised New Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $1.25 target price on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Get New Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.19. 5,500,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,095,409. New Gold has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.56.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,428,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,261,000 after buying an additional 6,401,300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 79,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 155,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 74,969 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,292,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 56,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.