New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut New York Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.91.

Shares of NYCB traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.45. 3,553,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,787,032. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.87. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.43 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $48,734,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 787.4% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 4,432,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,283,000 after buying an additional 3,933,371 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 178.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,082,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,944,000 after buying an additional 1,975,143 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 36.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,985,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,225,000 after buying an additional 1,324,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,791,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,590,000 after buying an additional 1,031,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

