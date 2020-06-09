NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NREF. Raymond James raised shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NREF traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 35,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,352. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, insider Matt Mcgraner purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $33,888.00. Also, President James D. Dondero acquired 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $208,593.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 108,945 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,522.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $3,566,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $3,223,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $3,191,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $1,721,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $642,000.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.