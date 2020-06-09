NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Position Increased by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 334.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,928 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 143,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after buying an additional 19,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $6.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $260.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,036,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,142. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $273.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 3,741 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $841,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,698 shares of company stock worth $19,052,094. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

