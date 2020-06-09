NIC Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:EGOV)

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the software maker on Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th.

NIC has a dividend payout ratio of 47.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NIC to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

Shares of EGOV opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NIC has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.31.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. NIC had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIC will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on NIC from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on NIC in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

