Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Nlight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Nlight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Nlight in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Nlight stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.90. The stock had a trading volume of 244,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,994. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $939.12 million, a P/E ratio of -48.82 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.91. Nlight has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $26.48.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.46 million. Nlight had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. Nlight’s quarterly revenue was up 103134.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nlight will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert Martinsen sold 7,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $171,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 26,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $593,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,999 shares of company stock worth $782,022 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Nlight by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,157,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after acquiring an additional 63,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nlight by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,132,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,856,000 after acquiring an additional 156,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nlight by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after buying an additional 30,454 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Nlight during the fourth quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nlight by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

