NOIA Network (NOIA) Price Reaches $0.0191 on Top Exchanges

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One NOIA Network token can now be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. Over the last week, NOIA Network has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $5.01 million and $134,745.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00045955 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $704.54 or 0.07192265 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002578 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00055538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00030698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002580 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010240 BTC.

NOIA Network Token Profile

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,906,607 tokens. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia . The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

