Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.59 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will report sales of $8.59 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.43 billion. Northrop Grumman reported sales of $8.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year sales of $35.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.04 billion to $35.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $37.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.30 billion to $38.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Northrop Grumman.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $366.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.92.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total transaction of $1,084,464.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,680,406.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 54.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOC traded up $6.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $348.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,698. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $332.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.16. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The stock has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northrop Grumman (NOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.