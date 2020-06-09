Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) Receives $67.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

NWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Northwest Natural from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Northwest Natural from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,974,000 after acquiring an additional 39,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,030 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,010,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,502,000 after acquiring an additional 84,889 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 685,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,530,000 after acquiring an additional 84,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,404,000 after acquiring an additional 32,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NWN traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.02. 137,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.07 and its 200-day moving average is $67.54. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $77.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $285.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.21%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

