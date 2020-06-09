NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Lowered to “Neutral” at Sidoti

Sidoti lowered shares of NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $67.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NWE. Barclays raised NorthWestern from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on NorthWestern from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NorthWestern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.14.

Shares of NWE stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $63.24. 310,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,238. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $80.52.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.17). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $335.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 24.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in NorthWestern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in NorthWestern by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in NorthWestern by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in NorthWestern by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

