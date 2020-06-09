Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Norwegian Cruise’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. The company reported first-quarter 2020 results, wherein both earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Moreover, both the metrics also declined sharply year over year. Owing to the coronavirus outbreak in China, the company has suspended its voyages through Jun 30. This is likely to hurt the company’s performance in the coming quarters. Moreover, costs are likely to rise in the near term due to the pandemic. Earnings estimates for 2020 and 2021 have declined in the past 30 days. However, the company has sufficient liquidity to manage the current scenario for 18 months. The company announced that demand for cruise beginning fourth quarter 2020 and 2021 are on track, with overall booked position and pricing for 2021 within historical ranges.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NCLH. Cfra raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Shares of NCLH traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.13. 84,070,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,160,166. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $34.96.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,330.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 427.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

