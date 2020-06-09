NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Stock Price Down 7.8%

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.21 and last traded at $17.33, 965,731 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,282,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $33.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.02.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $392.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.13 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.76%.

In other news, CAO Mary Rose Brown bought 6,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $40,002.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,283.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Greehey bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $473,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,895,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,992,738.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 82,645 shares of company stock worth $570,003. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,554,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,278 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NuStar Energy in the first quarter valued at $8,787,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,724,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,303,000 after purchasing an additional 977,335 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 58.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,436,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,928,000 after purchasing an additional 894,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after purchasing an additional 443,632 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

