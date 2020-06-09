NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) dropped 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.04 and last traded at $3.06, approximately 14,714,045 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 12,738,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

NYMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised NY MTG TR INC/SH from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 92.36, a current ratio of 92.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $47.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a negative return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 23.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kristine Rimando Nario-Eng acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 119,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,376. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Mumma acquired 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $128,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,000,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,662.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 115,500 shares of company stock worth $473,740 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,208,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,992,000 after purchasing an additional 373,799 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 34.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 258,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 66,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 24.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 144,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

