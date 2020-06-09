Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:OPTT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,608,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,691. Ocean Power Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.77% and a negative net margin of 880.41%.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc is a renewable wave-energy technology company, which engages in the development of commercialize proprietary systems that generate electricity through ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia.

