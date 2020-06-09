ODEM Price Up 15.7% Over Last Week (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 9th. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $10.11 million and $232,922.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ODEM has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ODEM token can now be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000472 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00045649 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $692.55 or 0.07078210 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002574 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00055370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00030603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002600 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010205 BTC.

ODEM Token Profile

ODE is a token. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The official website for ODEM is odem.io . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

