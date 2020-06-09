ODUWA (OWC) Market Cap Tops $348,588.83

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. In the last week, ODUWA has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. ODUWA has a total market cap of $348,588.83 and $79,596.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00032147 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 70% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,807.44 or 1.00118659 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012699 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000991 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00075887 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000059 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

