OneLedger (OLT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.52 Million

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One OneLedger token can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Kucoin, CoinEx and BitForex. Over the last seven days, OneLedger has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. OneLedger has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $144,087.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OneLedger Token Profile

OneLedger is a token. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 406,682,236 tokens. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech . OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX, Kucoin, CoinEx, UEX, Bilaxy and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

